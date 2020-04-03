Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.19 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,687 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

