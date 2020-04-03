Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.11 Million Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.40% of PetIQ worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $19,670,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.