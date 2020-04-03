Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 320,866 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320,866 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.65% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

