JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,513. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

