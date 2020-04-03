JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,128,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,006,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

