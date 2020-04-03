JD Coin Market Cap Achieves $783,098.08 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $783,098.08 and $2,133.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.02628092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196038 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,513,786 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

