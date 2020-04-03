Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

