Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,151. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

