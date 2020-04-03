Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $15.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

