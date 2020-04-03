Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.77.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 3,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Genesco’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $7,740,000. AXA increased its stake in Genesco by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

