Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of SHOO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 530,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 304,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

