Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 57,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.