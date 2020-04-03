JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

