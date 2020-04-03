Jewel Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $419,384.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.