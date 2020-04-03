Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $188,105.91 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $188,105.91 and $67,960.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 342.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,150,907 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

