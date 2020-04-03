John E. York Sells 10,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.