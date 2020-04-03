John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 133,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

