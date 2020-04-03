John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 9,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

