John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

