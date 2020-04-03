John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 2,226 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

