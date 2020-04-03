John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 676,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

