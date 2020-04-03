John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 8,491,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

