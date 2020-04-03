John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,718 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

