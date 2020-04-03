John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 6.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPGE stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,495. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.