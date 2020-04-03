Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

JCI stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 383,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 125.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

