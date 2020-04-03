Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.70. 6,089,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,640,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

