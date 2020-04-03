JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.87 ($95.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €1.14 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €72.02 ($83.74). 719,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.09. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.