JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $240.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $240.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 49.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $21.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 486.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

