JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $27.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 16,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

