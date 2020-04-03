JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Price Target to $10.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,227. The company has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

