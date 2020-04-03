JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $35.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.79.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,739. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

