KARMA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $242.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 161.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $10.39. KARMA has a market capitalization of $808,293.73 and approximately $242.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002400 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

