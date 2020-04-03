Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $520,558.08 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $520,558.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 338,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,265. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

