KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of KBR worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 275,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.