Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0068

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

