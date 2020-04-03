Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 153,729 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,729 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.14% of Immersion worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $165.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.36. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

