Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,770 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Imax worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Imax stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36. Imax Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

