Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 91,195 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,195 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $882.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

