Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,642 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,690,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,877,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 422,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after acquiring an additional 270,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.