Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,349,000 after buying an additional 1,685,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 1,669,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

