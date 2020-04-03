Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $158.41 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.