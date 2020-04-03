Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $750.41 million, a PE ratio of -38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

