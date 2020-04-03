Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,322 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

