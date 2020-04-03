Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,908,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,956,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,474,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

