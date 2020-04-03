Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to “Hold”

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 7,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $777.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

