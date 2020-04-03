KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

LSTR opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

