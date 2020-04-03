KeyCorp Cuts Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $11.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 810,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,220. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $873.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

