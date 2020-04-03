KeyCorp Cuts Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $3.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 1,804,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,059. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 119,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

