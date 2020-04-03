KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:HSC opened at $6.37 on Friday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $489.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

