KickCoin Price Down 8.2% This Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, Mercatox, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

